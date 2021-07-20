Skadden, Morgan Lewis Shape Private Stock Trading JV

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Nasdaq and a group of major banks said Tuesday they're creating a platform to trade the stock of private companies in a joint venture guided by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. Working with SVB Financial Group, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the Nasdaq Private Market is being spun out to be part of a new, independent company that will be a trading place facilitating private stock transactions for issuers, brokers and shareholders, according to a joint statement. "The private markets are anything but standard and have become more diverse than ever,"...

