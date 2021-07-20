Apple Sees Defective Laptop Display Claims Tossed, For Now

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed a proposed class action against Apple claiming that it hid display defects on its 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops, finding that the proposed class failed to argue the alleged defect posed a safety hazard or that Apple fraudulently concealed the purported defect. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila dismissed the suit in a 17-page order on Monday and took aim at the consumers' argument that Apple failed to disclose the alleged defect in its MacBook Pros. The judge underscored that past courts have held that manufacturers must disclose defects if they fall within a warranty period. But if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS