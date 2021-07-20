Admitted Russian Botnet Mastermind Ducks Prison Time

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Russian computer programmer who copped to running three of the world's largest botnets was sentenced to time served Tuesday, as a Connecticut federal judge said the years he's already spent in custody are punishment enough. During a virtual sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert N. Chatigny imposed a three-year term of supervised release on Peter Yuryevich Levashov. The Russian national pled guilty in September 2018 to creating and operating a global network of computers that harvested login credentials and spewed malicious software to users across the globe for more than 15 years. Levashov was arrested in April 2017 while on vacation...

