NFL's Raiders Name GC To Serve As Interim President

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Amid the mystery of why the president of the Las Vegas Raiders resigned abruptly this week, the pro football team has named its general counsel as interim president to handle the fallout. The Raiders announced Monday that President Marc Badain had resigned after 30 years with the team, and that general counsel Dan Ventrelle would become interim president. The statement by team owner Mark Davis has been removed from the Raiders website, but key parts of it are quoted on NFL.com. Ventrelle has been with the team for 17 years, most recently as executive vice president and general counsel. Both Ventrelle...

