Hawaii Climate Suits Belong In Fed. Court, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Chevron Corp. and other fossil fuel companies said Monday that Hawaii suits seeking climate change-related infrastructure damages clearly belong in federal court and urged the Ninth Circuit to reverse lower court rulings remanding the cases to state court. Chevron, ExxonMobil Corp. and other energy producers told the appeals court that not only did they at times work at the federal government's behest, meaning the suits lodged by Honolulu and Maui County can be removed to federal court on so-called "federal officer removal" grounds, but they also did substantial offshore drilling on the Outer Continental Shelf, which is governed by federal law....

