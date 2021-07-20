Soccer League Tells 9th Circ. Age Limit Is Pro-Gender Equity

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Soccer League told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a court order blocking it from enforcing age restrictions against 15-year-old soccer prodigy Olivia Moultrie "perversely" requires it to obey rules set by a men's league under the guise of gender equity. The brief kicked off the NWSL's appeal of an Oregon federal judge's injunction, which allowed Moultrie to sign a three-year contract with the Portland Thorns despite the league's rule normally barring under-18 players. In the June ruling, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut said the age rule disproportionately harms female players because it has no parallel in the...

