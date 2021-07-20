Davis Polk, Cleary Guide Clarios' $1.7B IPO Launch

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Vehicle battery manufacturer Clarios, which is backed by investors including Brookfield Business Partners, launched a roughly $1.67 billion initial public offering Tuesday that was guided by Davis Polk and underwriters' counsel Cleary Gottlieb. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-headquartered company outlined a mixed offering, featuring common shares and mandatory convertible preferred stock, as well as a private placement, as it begins a road show to sell the company and its story to prospective investors. Clarios International Inc. plans to price 88 million common shares between $17 and $21 each, which stands to raise $1.67 billion at the midpoint, according to an amended filing with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS