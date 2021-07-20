2 WNBA Players Rejected From Repping Nigeria In Olympics

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Nnemkadi Chinwe Ogwumike and Elizabeth Olatayo Williams, two Women's National Basketball Association players, were blocked on Monday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport from representing Nigeria in the Tokyo Olympics. Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks and Williams of the Atlanta Dream had asked the tribunal to provisionally accept their nationality change from the United States to Nigeria, per International Basketball Federation guidelines that allow athletes to potentially change national teams in the interest of developing the sport. FIBA had rejected the requests, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday backed that decision. The federation released a statement...

