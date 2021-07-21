Russian Swimmers Cleared To Compete In Tokyo Olympics

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- An international sports court has cleared two Russian swimmers just ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after they were provisionally suspended last week amid continued fallout from Russia's doping scheme. After an expedited hearing, a sole arbiter found on Monday that there was no firm evidence that Olympic competitors Veronika Andrusenko and Alexander Kudashev had violated antidoping regulations, according to an order from the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The athletes were suspended just two weeks before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were set to begin, after they were identified in an investigation of materials from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, said...

