US Grants Mexico $10M To Help Resolve Labor Fights

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the Bureau of International Labor Affairs will direct $10 million in funding to aid the resolution of labor disputes in Mexico through conciliation mechanisms, including arbitration. In a press release, the DOL said that the move is meant to "improve efficiency" when mediating labor disputes under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the North American trade accord passed in December 2019 that establishes labor, environmental and drug pricing rules. According to an announcement by ILAB, the agency will provide up to $10 million in funding to a single applicant seeking to address a prevalent worker...

