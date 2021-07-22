Ex-CME Group Atty Joins Murphy & McGonigle In Chicago

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Murphy & McGonigle PC continued its growth in 2021 by adding a former CME Group senior enforcement counsel as a partner in its Chicago office, the firm announced. William Walsh joined Murphy & McGonigle on Tuesday after having spent the last three and a half years with Dentons. Walsh told Law360 on Thursday he chose to switch firms because he was impressed by the firm's attorneys and expertise, finding it to be a good platform to continue developing his career and practice. "I've been working in financial markets for more than a decade now, and Murphy & McGonigle really stood out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS