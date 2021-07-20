Biz Groups Say Congress Must Do All It Can For DACA Kids

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Business, university and faith leaders have urged Congress to do whatever is needed to confer citizenship on undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and continue to face legal uncertainty through a "rollercoaster of lawsuits." The heads of over 400 groups, including the American Business Immigration Coalition and the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, pressed Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to work together and pass the Dream Act of 2021, a decades-old proposal that would provide legal status to the 1.9 million undocumented immigrants who are colloquially known as Dreamers. The letter...

