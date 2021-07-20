Sterilization Co. Hit With 150 Chemical Injury Suits In Ga.

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Long-term residents of a Georgia city near Atlanta are filing between 150 and 200 chemical exposure lawsuits this week against a sterilization company that has allegedly used and emitted a carcinogen for decades. The plaintiffs, who have lived for years in Covington, Georgia, blame their cancer on Becton Dickinson & Co., which has had a facility in the neighborhood since 1967 that sterilizes medical equipment with ethylene oxide, case filings show. More than 50 related lawsuits were docketed Monday and Tuesday against BD and others in a Georgia state court, and an attorney for the plaintiffs told Law360 Tuesday that between 150...

