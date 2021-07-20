11th Circ. Skeptical Of Retroactive Change In Alcohol Sale Law

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A panel of Eleventh Circuit judges expressed skepticism Tuesday that a Georgia city could change the hours a strip club could sell alcohol after issuing it a license to do so. The judges told attorneys for the city of Chamblee that shortening the window to sell booze appears to violate the vested property rights of the club owned by WYB Inc., which does business as Follies, in holding the liquor license. Judge Adalberto Jordan said a district judge appears to have erred in saying Chamblee could limit the hours Follies could sell liquor after issuing the club a license for a...

