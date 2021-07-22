Barnes & Thornburg Adds 2 Insurance Attys From Reed Smith

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has hired away a pair of insurance recovery litigators from Reed Smith LLP as part of a move to expand the firm's Chicago office. Kevin Dreher joined the firm's litigation department as a partner in early June, ending his eight years of practice at Reed Smith. Caroline Upton started working as a counsel on the same team at the end of June. "Barnes & Thornburg has a great platform where not only can Caroline and I continue to do excellent work within the insurance coverage world for our clients, but we can also open the door to...

