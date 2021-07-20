Prepare For National Security Review Of Deals, UK Tells Cos.

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom is asking businesses and investors to prepare for compliance with the National Security and Investment Act, which enhances the government's ability to probe deals that may raise national security issues starting early next year. The U.K. government published a range of guidance Tuesday to help businesses and investors comply with the new rules, which go into effect Jan. 4. The landing page includes information detailing what acquisitions are subject to mandatory notification requirements and how the government plans to use it's "call-in" power for all deals done within its borders. The NSI Act was finalized in April, establishing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS