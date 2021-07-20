Bayer Gets Failure-To-Warn Claim Cut Ahead Of Roundup Trial

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG defeated failure-to-warn claims on Monday when a California state judge ruled that they're preempted by federal law, though the company must still face several other claims brought by a woman who says she got cancer after using Roundup. San Bernardino County Judge Gilbert Ochoa agreed with Monsanto and its German parent company that Donnetta Stephens' claims that the companies failed to warn consumers about the dangers of using Roundup are preempted by the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, which regulates the labeling of products like Roundup. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency holds to the belief that glyphosate, an...

