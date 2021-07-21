Senators Introduce Bill To Claw Back Congress' War Authority

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan trio of senators has introduced legislation to give Congress more oversight over the use of military force, emergency declarations and arms exports, trying to claw back its constitutional authority to declare war from the executive branch. The National Security Powers Act would require the president to consult with congressional leaders, and get congressional approval, any time he or she wants to use the military, invoke emergency powers, or conduct a foreign arms sale, according to the bill's authors, Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont. "The founders envisioned a balance of power between the...

