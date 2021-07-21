Houston Judge Quits To Avoid Misconduct Discipline

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 1:16 PM EDT) -- A Houston civil judge has resigned amid complaints of temperament issues and displayed bias toward certain litigants, among other pointed accusations, the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct announced Tuesday. George Barnstone of Harris County Civil Court-at-Law No. 1 stepped down in lieu of discipline after the commission received six undisclosed complaints against him. According to the commission, Judge Barnstone displayed hostility toward litigants "on the basis of race, sex or socioeconomic status" and failed to "comply with the law or maintain professional competence in the law with regard to attorney fees and post-judgment interest." He is also accused of using his...

