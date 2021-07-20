Apple Won't Get Full Fed. Circ. Redo Of Qualcomm Ruling

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday that Apple can't get an en banc rehearing of an April finding that the tech giant lacks standing to appeal Patent Trial and Appeal Board rulings upholding two Qualcomm patents. Apple Inc., which argued that a Federal Circuit panel too narrowly interpreted U.S. Supreme Court precedent, petitioned for a rehearing in hopes that the full Federal Circuit would reverse the PTAB's decisions to uphold Qualcomm's patents due to ongoing obligations to pay royalties under a license agreement as part of the companies' six-year deal. The Federal Circuit denied Apple's petition Monday for a panel rehearing and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS