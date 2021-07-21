Blockchain Execs Put Profits Over Tech, Investor Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Executives at blockchain company CasperLabs damaged the company's prospects and misled investors by putting personal gain over technological development, a CasperLabs investor has told a California federal court. Investor Coordination Technology Ltd. accused CasperLabs executives and board members of approving investments that benefited company insiders rather than the company, of engaging in a pump-and-dump scheme around the digital "Casper" coin, and of sacrificing key elements of Casper's purported technology in favor of a cheaper option. CasperLabs LLC is listed as a nominal defendant in the suit, which was filed Monday. "The defendants violated their fiduciary responsibilities to shareholders [in order] to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS