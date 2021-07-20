Debt Collector Wants 3rd Circ. Do-Over For Envelopes Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A debt collection agency said Tuesday that a Third Circuit panel got it wrong when it found that barcodes on the outside of the agency's envelopes potentially contain debtors' private information that's protected by the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. Counsel for Healthcare Revenue Recovery Group LLC said it wanted to re-argue the case because there was no actual harm posed by the barcodes alone, and that the proposed class led by Alejandro Morales therefore lacked standing. A New Jersey federal judge had agreed with HRRG, but a Third Circuit panel decided otherwise on July 6. "The facially meaningless barcode at...

