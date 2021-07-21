Colo. Oil Royalties Suit Deserves Remand, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit said a lower court wrongly refused to send to state court a class action Colorado natural gas royalties payment dispute and said defendants including Noble Energy can't rely on speculative damages to establish federal jurisdiction. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that plaintiff Phelps Gas & Oil had adequately argued that the amount in royalties that Noble Energy and DCP Midstream failed to pay fell far below the federal $75,000 amount-in-controversy requirement necessary to force the case to proceed in the federal court system. That's because DCP, a company that removes impurities from gas produced by Noble, failed to...

