Talk Show Host Back On Calif. Ballot After Tax Disclosure Flap

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A California judge on Wednesday ruled a law requiring gubernatorial candidates to disclose five years of tax returns doesn't apply to recall elections, ordering the secretary of state to place a rejected candidate on the ballot whose tax returns were disqualified. Judge Laurie Earl of the state Superior Court in Sacramento County ordered California Secretary of State Shirley R. Weber's office during a hearing to place Larry Elder, a conservative radio talk show host running for governor, on the state's Sept. 14 recall election ballot. Elder sued Weber's office on Tuesday, arguing it violated election code by knocking him off the ballot because...

