DLA Piper Adds Mexico City International Arbitration Partner

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Gabriela Alvarez-Avila is joining DLA Piper as an international arbitration partner in Mexico City after spending more than a decade with Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle SC and nearly eight years with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes. She has worked extensively in investment and commercial arbitrations over a variety of topics including natural resources, infrastructure, power and telecommunications. Kate Brown de Vejar, global co-chair of the DLA Piper international arbitration practice, previously worked with Alvarez-Avila and said in the firm's hiring announcement on Tuesday that she looks forward to seeing what Alvarez-Avila will bring to the firm....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS