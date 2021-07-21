DR Says $287.6M Wind Farm Claim Was Rightly Denied

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The Dominican Republic told a Florida federal court that an international tribunal was right to deny a lost profits claim valued as high as $287.6 million brought by a subsidiary of Spanish renewable energy company Grupo Solesfero over a wind farm deal that fell through. The Dominican Republic said in a brief Tuesday that the International Chamber of Commerce's denial of Dominicana Renovables SL's lost profit claim was sufficiently reasoned and that the court should not reject that decision just because the company disagreed with the result. Plus, the country argued the wind farm company brought its objections too late....

