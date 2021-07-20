Black Ill. Community Sues Over Pooling, Overflowing Sewage

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Residents of an Illinois city near St. Louis sued their local government and public water district in federal court Tuesday over decades of alleged water management issues that have caused sewage to pool in their yards and streets and pollute the Mississippi River. The suit alleges that the predominantly Black residents of an area of Cahokia Heights formerly called Centreville live with sewage water pooling in their yards, bubbling out of manholes, and flowing down their streets and into Mississippi River tributaries as a result of "decades of government failure to ensure basic sewage and stormwater services" in the area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS