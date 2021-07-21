Tenaska Wants $15.8M Suit Over Winter Storm Charges Nixed

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Tenaska Power Services wants a Texas federal court to toss a chemical manufacturing company's suit challenging $15.8 million in costs from February's historic winter storm, arguing it rightfully passed along charges imposed by Texas' grid operator to the company. In a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, Tenaska said it rightfully shifted $12.4 million in charges imposed by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas onto Olin Corp. because Olin is the one that saved money by reducing its energy consumption to alleviate grid strain during the winter storm. The power company also defended recouping an additional $3.4 million from Olin after the...

