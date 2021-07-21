Eversheds, Debevoise Drive $3.55B Empower-Prudential Deal

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Empower Retirement will buy the retirement benefits business of U.S. insurance giant Prudential Financial for $3.55 billion, the companies said Wednesday, in a deal guided by Eversheds Sutherland and Debevoise. The transaction will see Colorado-based Empower pick up the full-service retirement unit of New Jersey-headquartered Prudential Financial Inc., which houses more than 4,300 workplace savings plans that provide retirement benefits to about 4 million Americans, according to a statement. Empower expects the transaction to expand its ability to provide services, including for corporate 401(k) plans, government plans, not-for-profit 403(b) plans and collectively bargained Taft-Hartley plans. Empower is represented by Eversheds Sutherland,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS