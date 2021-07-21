These Are The 11 Firms GCs Most Recommend In 2021

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Fueled by their exceptional client services during the COVID-19 pandemic, 11 law firms have been spotlighted by general counsel and other in-house leaders as the most recommended outside counsel for their peers, according to a report released Wednesday. When asked which law firm they'd recommend to peers, general counsel and other high-ranking corporate decision makers surveyed for BTI Consulting Group's 2021 Most Recommended Law Firms report, without prompting, named a total of 82 law firms and ranked them as either "most," "highly" or "frequently" recommended. The Top 11 Most Recommended Firms Arnold & Porter DLA Piper Eversheds Sutherland Foley & Lardner Gibson Dunn Jones Day King & Spalding...

