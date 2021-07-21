Another Ga. Sterilization Plant Sued Over Chemical Emissions

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:00 PM EDT) -- An Augusta, Georgia, medical equipment sterilization plant has been hit with claims from about two dozen nearby residents who say the facility has emitted large amounts of a cancer-causing chemical, ethylene oxide, into the city's air. The 23 residents, who lived and worked within six miles of a Kendall Patient Recovery, or KPR, U.S. LLC plant, say the facility knowingly released large amounts of the carcinogen since the 1980s. The suit was filed in Georgia federal court Monday, the same day that Covington, Georgia, residents began lodging what's expected to be 150-200 lawsuits against Becton Dickinson & Co. over ethylene oxide...

