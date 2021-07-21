Firm Must Face Interference Suit From Client's Old Counsel

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A San Antonio lawyer and his firm can't use a state free speech law to escape a tortious interference lawsuit launched by a client's previous counsel because communications between a firm and potential client are unprotected commercial speech, a Texas appellate panel ruled Wednesday. The lawsuit against Grable Grimshaw Mora PLLC and name partner Brandon J. Grable rests on communications between the firm and future client Linda Ryan Nealon about the firm's legal goods and services, elements of the commercial speech exemption to the Texas Citizens Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP statute, a Fourth Court of Appeals panel found. So-called SLAPPs, or...

