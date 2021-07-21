Ex-Federal Prosecutor Returns To Jenner & Block In LA

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A former chief in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California has rejoined Jenner & Block LLP and will serve as the managing partner of its Los Angeles office, the firm said Wednesday. Brandon D. Fox moves back to the firm as a litigation partner and, beginning Aug. 16, as the Los Angeles managing partner as well as the co-chair of the firm's investigations, compliance and defense practice. He had left his partner post at Jenner & Block in 2019 to serve as the chief of the criminal division of the U.S. attorney's office. "Brandon's distinguished legal and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS