Pa. High Court Says Medical Pot Applications Are Public

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania's highest court ruled on Wednesday that the public has a right under the state's open records law to review applications for the state's coveted medical marijuana licenses. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that the state Department of Health had a burden to determine what material from the applications should be redacted before public release and should not have tried to punt that responsibility to the companies themselves. "Based upon the language of the Medical Marijuana Act and the [Right-to-Know Law], we reject any attempt by the Department to shift this burden of analysis, assessment, and either disclosure or redaction to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS