Flopped COVID Drug Trial Spurs Corporate Waste Suit

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:23 PM EDT) -- Biopharmaceutical company FSD Biosciences Inc.'s top brass had "fatal conflicts of interest" leading them to abruptly abandon clinical trials for an anti-inflammatory COVID-19 treatment drug, an investor alleged in a derivative suit filed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court claiming corporate waste and breach of fiduciary duty. One of the largest stockholders of FSD Biosciences' parent company FSD Pharma hit the parent company, two directors and an officer with a derivative suit alleging they recklessly diverted the company's attention to an acquisition of a company — in which they allegedly held a financial interest — pursuing development of psychedelic compounds for treatment...

