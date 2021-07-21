Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Va. Judge Certifies Two Classes Of RICO Borrowers

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge certified two classes of borrowers who claim non-Native vendor Matt Martorello violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act when he partnered with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians to issue loans with illegally high rates.

A group of Virginia residents has been embroiled in a legal battle for years with online lending companies that got away with charging inflated interest rates through sovereign immunity, but Senior U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne ruled in 2018 that the lenders did not have strong enough ties with the tribe to invoke that immunity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!