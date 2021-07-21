DOJ May Reach Partial Settlement In Aon-Wills Merger

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice may be able to reach a settlement with Aon PLC and Willis Towers Watson on three out of the five markets the agency alleged the insurance brokers' $30 billion proposed merger negatively impacts. On Tuesday U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton approved a joint case management order in the case, in which the DOJ and the companies indicated they may be able to reach a consent decree settlement resolving the agency's concerns with three out of the five markets listed in its complaint filed last month. The DOJ said the proposed merger of two of the...

