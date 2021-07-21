Seadrill Says Creditor Can't Force Offshore Oil Rig Auction

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Offshore oil driller Seadrill Ltd. is asking a Texas bankruptcy judge to reject a creditor's request for standing to put the company's North Atlantic oil rigs up for sale, saying the creditor is attempting to overrule Seadrill's Chapter 11 plans with no legal basis. In a motion filed Tuesday, Seadrill said the claim by investment firm Strategic Value Partners that it has standing to require the sale of Seadrill North Atlantic Drilling Holdings Ltd.'s assets has no basis in case law. It also argued that this claim is part of a monthslong effort to "undermine" Seadrill's restructuring efforts and push a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS