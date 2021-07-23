Capitol Riot Ruling Stymies Contractors' Role In Large Cases

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A decision blocking a U.S. Department of Justice contractor from accessing grand jury materials related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot highlights the DOJ's growing issues with e-discovery, which could see it try creative ways to continue to rely on contractor support. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell ruled on July 16 that the DOJ could not use Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP to process, review and produce grand jury material that investigators obtained as part of a probe into the riot, saying the company's staff were not equivalent to "government personnel" under grand jury secrecy rules. The ruling brought to a head...

