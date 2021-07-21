Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

J&J Settles Pfizer's Antitrust Suit Over Remicade Biosimilar

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc. has agreed to drop its four-year-old suit alleging Johnson & Johnson violated antitrust laws by coercing health insurers into not covering biosimilar versions of J&J's inflammatory disease biologic Remicade, Pfizer confirmed to Law360 on Wednesday.

The parties filed a brief stipulation of dismissal of the case Tuesday, and Pfizer said in a statement provided to Law360 on Wednesday that the companies had reached a confidential agreement. However, it added that Pfizer will continue to sell its rival biosimilar product Inflectra in the U.S.

"Pfizer has begun to see progress in the overall biosimilars marketplace in the U.S.," the company said....

