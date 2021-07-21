Amazon Blasts DC AG's Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Amazon said that policies that encourage low prices on its platform for third-party sellers help consumers and are not anti-competitive, in a bid to escape an antitrust suit by the D.C. attorney general. In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, Amazon refuted the attorney general's contention that those provisions prevent sellers from offering better deals elsewhere by creating a "price ceiling" for products. The retail giant said the provisions ensure low prices for consumers and also took several swings at the drafting of the complaint, pointing out what it describes as inadequate pretrial investigation. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine filed the suit in...

