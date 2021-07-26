Arnold & Porter Adds Ex-Prosecutor To White Collar Practice

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney who has tried 17 jury trials and conducted more than 150 criminal and corporate investigations in her career has joined Arnold & Porter LLP's white collar defense and investigations practice, the firm announced Monday. Arnold & Porter has added Valarie Hays to its white collar group in Chicago as a partner from the private sector, according to the firm. Hays told Law360 Pulse that she left her previous firm, Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP, to join Arnold & Porter because she wanted to work at a larger firm that covers more areas of the law. She said...

