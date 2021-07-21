FTC Pulls 'Prior Approval' Stance, Issues Repair Policy

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday voted to repeal a long-standing policy that has allowed parties to merger clearance settlements to avoid heightened scrutiny of subsequent deals. The commission also unanimously adopted a new policy calling for a crackdown on manufacturer restrictions that make it tougher and more expensive for consumers to repair products, and commissioners voted unanimously to preserve the agency's Care Labeling Rule, which requires cleaning instructions on garments. The commission voted on the items during its second-ever public meeting, held virtually on Wednesday, with the move to rescind the policy statement limiting use of "prior approval" and "prior...

