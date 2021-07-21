Senate GOP Kills Bid To Debate Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- A preliminary effort to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure spending bill failed to garner enough Republican support to move forward Wednesday, but key lawmakers involved in negotiations with the White House want a second attempt early next week. Sen. Rob Portman, a three-decade Washington veteran who plans to retire rather than run next year, has said Republicans would object to moving forward with the bill while negotiations continued with the White House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) The Senate voted 51-49, falling nine votes short of the total needed for preliminary approval to start Senate consideration of the bipartisan plan, which...

