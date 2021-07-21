Frontier Says FTC Suit Sidesteps Justices' Restitution Ruling

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Frontier Communications Corp. derided the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit accusing the telecom company of offering customers DSL internet service slower than advertised, telling a California federal judge Tuesday the agency "manufactured" the case "in a misguided attempt to sidestep" the U.S. Supreme Court gutting its restitution power. The FTC, joined by Arizona, California, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, alleged in its May 19 complaint that Frontier nationally advertised internet speeds it is incapable of delivering, and that the company's salespeople offered and sold internet speed tiers to customers that wouldn't be available at their addresses. But the telecom rebutted in its...

