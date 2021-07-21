Boy Scouts Keep At Mediation In Hope Of Broader Ch. 11 Deal

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the Boy Scouts of America told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that the organization was continuing with negotiations and mediation effort among sexual abuse survivors claimants and its local scouting organizations in hopes of reaching a global settlement. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Jessica Lauria of White & Case LLP said that the $850 million deal reached with the tort claimants committee, the future claims representative, a coalition of abuse survivors and local scouting councils was a significant milestone in the cases, but that additional consensus is still desired. "We do believe there are more settlements to be...

