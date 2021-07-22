CIT Says Chinese Co. Didn't Duck Plywood Duties

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade said a Chinese plywood importer didn't duck duties as alleged by a coalition of domestic competitors, backing the government's determination that the goods were being sold before the new duties kicked in. In a 15-page opinion issued Wednesday, CIT Judge Jane A. Restani upheld the U.S. Department of Commerce's finding that certain wood products imported by Shelter Forest International Acquisition Inc. including hardwood plywood, decorative plywood and veneer panels, did not dodge duty orders issued by Commerce in January 2018 since they were on the market prior. Previously in February 2018, the Coalition for Fair...

