Pot Greenhouse Co.'s Investors Seek OK Of $1.5M Deal

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Shareholders of a bankrupt marijuana greenhouse leasing business have renewed their request for a federal court to approve a $1.5 million settlement and settlement class, after a judge booted the business's parent company from the case for blocking progress on the deal. In his motion for preliminary approval of settlement Wednesday, investor and proposed class representative John Paulson once again urged a Colorado federal court to approve the settlement negotiated among a class of investors in GrowCo Inc., the founder of its parent company Two Rivers Water and Farming Co., and other executives. Two Rivers was tossed from the case last...

