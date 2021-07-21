20th Century And CAA Stole Script For 'Ad Astra,' Writer Says

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A screenwriter hit Twentieth Century Studios Inc. and Creative Artists Agency LLC with a copyright suit in California federal court Wednesday alleging they ripped off a script he pitched to them, turning it into the 2019 Brad Pitt film "Ad Astra" without paying, crediting or otherwise consulting him. California resident Phillip Madison Jones, a writer and producer, says he wrote and developed the screenplay "Cosmic Force" in 2014 and that "Ad Astra" ripped off "the entire central storyline, characters, plot, mood, theme and various minor elements of ['Cosmic Force'] from beginning to end." Jones sued Twentieth Century Studios, formerly known as...

