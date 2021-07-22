Prison Officials Must Face 1st Amend. Suit, 10th Circ. Says

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has upheld an inmate's pro se win, rejecting a qualified immunity plea by Colorado prison officials accused of illegally banning Native American religious practices behind bars. After a de novo review, a three-judge panel found Wednesday that Colorado prison officials did not have immunity from a lawsuit accusing them of violating First Amendment rights to religious freedom. In his handwritten complaint, Charles Lamont Williams said that Buena Vista Correctional Complex staff prevented him from participating in sweat lodge and pipe ceremonies, placed extra burdens on Native American religious practitioners, and banned the religious use of tobacco for 30...

